1 Colombian peso to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert COP to ANG at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.00 ang

1.00000 COP = 0.00045 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 COP0.00045 ANG
5 COP0.00226 ANG
10 COP0.00452 ANG
20 COP0.00905 ANG
50 COP0.02261 ANG
100 COP0.04523 ANG
250 COP0.11306 ANG
500 COP0.22613 ANG
1000 COP0.45226 ANG
2000 COP0.90452 ANG
5000 COP2.26129 ANG
10000 COP4.52258 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Colombian Peso
1 ANG2211.12000 COP
5 ANG11055.60000 COP
10 ANG22111.20000 COP
20 ANG44222.40000 COP
50 ANG110556.00000 COP
100 ANG221112.00000 COP
250 ANG552780.00000 COP
500 ANG1105560.00000 COP
1000 ANG2211120.00000 COP
2000 ANG4422240.00000 COP
5000 ANG11055600.00000 COP
10000 ANG22111200.00000 COP