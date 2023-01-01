500 Chinese yuan rmb to Croatian kunas

Convert CNY to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 cny
491.35 hrk

1.00000 CNY = 0.98270 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Loading

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.98270 HRK
5 CNY4.91352 HRK
10 CNY9.82703 HRK
20 CNY19.65406 HRK
50 CNY49.13515 HRK
100 CNY98.27030 HRK
250 CNY245.67575 HRK
500 CNY491.35150 HRK
1000 CNY982.70300 HRK
2000 CNY1965.40600 HRK
5000 CNY4913.51500 HRK
10000 CNY9827.03000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.01760 CNY
5 HRK5.08800 CNY
10 HRK10.17600 CNY
20 HRK20.35200 CNY
50 HRK50.88000 CNY
100 HRK101.76000 CNY
250 HRK254.40000 CNY
500 HRK508.80000 CNY
1000 HRK1017.60000 CNY
2000 HRK2035.20000 CNY
5000 HRK5088.00000 CNY
10000 HRK10176.00000 CNY