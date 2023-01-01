1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert CNY to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
111.25 fkp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11125 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Falkland Islands Pound
1 CNY0.11125 FKP
5 CNY0.55625 FKP
10 CNY1.11250 FKP
20 CNY2.22500 FKP
50 CNY5.56250 FKP
100 CNY11.12500 FKP
250 CNY27.81250 FKP
500 CNY55.62500 FKP
1000 CNY111.25000 FKP
2000 CNY222.50000 FKP
5000 CNY556.25000 FKP
10000 CNY1112.50000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 FKP8.98880 CNY
5 FKP44.94400 CNY
10 FKP89.88800 CNY
20 FKP179.77600 CNY
50 FKP449.44000 CNY
100 FKP898.88000 CNY
250 FKP2247.20000 CNY
500 FKP4494.40000 CNY
1000 FKP8988.80000 CNY
2000 FKP17977.60000 CNY
5000 FKP44944.00000 CNY
10000 FKP89888.00000 CNY