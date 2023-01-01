1 Chilean peso to Qatari rials

Convert CLP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.00 qar

1.00000 CLP = 0.00418 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Qatari Rial
1 CLP0.00418 QAR
5 CLP0.02092 QAR
10 CLP0.04185 QAR
20 CLP0.08370 QAR
50 CLP0.20925 QAR
100 CLP0.41849 QAR
250 CLP1.04623 QAR
500 CLP2.09246 QAR
1000 CLP4.18491 QAR
2000 CLP8.36982 QAR
5000 CLP20.92455 QAR
10000 CLP41.84910 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Chilean Peso
1 QAR238.95400 CLP
5 QAR1194.77000 CLP
10 QAR2389.54000 CLP
20 QAR4779.08000 CLP
50 QAR11947.70000 CLP
100 QAR23895.40000 CLP
250 QAR59738.50000 CLP
500 QAR119477.00000 CLP
1000 QAR238954.00000 CLP
2000 QAR477908.00000 CLP
5000 QAR1194770.00000 CLP
10000 QAR2389540.00000 CLP