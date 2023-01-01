10 Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals

Convert CLP to MZN at the real exchange rate

10 clp
0.73 mzn

1.00000 CLP = 0.07329 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 CLP0.07329 MZN
5 CLP0.36643 MZN
10 CLP0.73286 MZN
20 CLP1.46571 MZN
50 CLP3.66427 MZN
100 CLP7.32855 MZN
250 CLP18.32137 MZN
500 CLP36.64275 MZN
1000 CLP73.28550 MZN
2000 CLP146.57100 MZN
5000 CLP366.42750 MZN
10000 CLP732.85500 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chilean Peso
1 MZN13.64530 CLP
5 MZN68.22650 CLP
10 MZN136.45300 CLP
20 MZN272.90600 CLP
50 MZN682.26500 CLP
100 MZN1364.53000 CLP
250 MZN3411.32500 CLP
500 MZN6822.65000 CLP
1000 MZN13645.30000 CLP
2000 MZN27290.60000 CLP
5000 MZN68226.50000 CLP
10000 MZN136453.00000 CLP