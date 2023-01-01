20 Chilean pesos to Laotian kips

Convert CLP to LAK at the real exchange rate

20 clp
475.55 lak

1.00000 CLP = 23.77730 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Chilean pesos to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Laotian Kip
1 CLP23.77730 LAK
5 CLP118.88650 LAK
10 CLP237.77300 LAK
20 CLP475.54600 LAK
50 CLP1188.86500 LAK
100 CLP2377.73000 LAK
250 CLP5944.32500 LAK
500 CLP11888.65000 LAK
1000 CLP23777.30000 LAK
2000 CLP47554.60000 LAK
5000 CLP118886.50000 LAK
10000 CLP237773.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chilean Peso
1 LAK0.04206 CLP
5 LAK0.21028 CLP
10 LAK0.42057 CLP
20 LAK0.84114 CLP
50 LAK2.10284 CLP
100 LAK4.20569 CLP
250 LAK10.51422 CLP
500 LAK21.02845 CLP
1000 LAK42.05690 CLP
2000 LAK84.11380 CLP
5000 LAK210.28450 CLP
10000 LAK420.56900 CLP