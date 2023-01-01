1 Chilean peso to Georgian laris

Convert CLP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.00 gel

1.00000 CLP = 0.00306 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Georgian Lari
1 CLP0.00306 GEL
5 CLP0.01529 GEL
10 CLP0.03059 GEL
20 CLP0.06117 GEL
50 CLP0.15294 GEL
100 CLP0.30587 GEL
250 CLP0.76468 GEL
500 CLP1.52937 GEL
1000 CLP3.05873 GEL
2000 CLP6.11746 GEL
5000 CLP15.29365 GEL
10000 CLP30.58730 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chilean Peso
1 GEL326.93300 CLP
5 GEL1634.66500 CLP
10 GEL3269.33000 CLP
20 GEL6538.66000 CLP
50 GEL16346.65000 CLP
100 GEL32693.30000 CLP
250 GEL81733.25000 CLP
500 GEL163466.50000 CLP
1000 GEL326933.00000 CLP
2000 GEL653866.00000 CLP
5000 GEL1634665.00000 CLP
10000 GEL3269330.00000 CLP