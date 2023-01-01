100 Belize dollars to US dollars

Convert BZD to USD at the real exchange rate

100 bzd
49.88 usd

1.00000 BZD = 0.49875 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

How to convert Belize dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / US Dollar
1 BZD0.49875 USD
5 BZD2.49376 USD
10 BZD4.98753 USD
20 BZD9.97506 USD
50 BZD24.93765 USD
100 BZD49.87530 USD
250 BZD124.68825 USD
500 BZD249.37650 USD
1000 BZD498.75300 USD
2000 BZD997.50600 USD
5000 BZD2493.76500 USD
10000 BZD4987.53000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 USD2.00500 BZD
5 USD10.02500 BZD
10 USD20.05000 BZD
20 USD40.10000 BZD
50 USD100.25000 BZD
100 USD200.50000 BZD
250 USD501.25000 BZD
500 USD1002.50000 BZD
1000 USD2005.00000 BZD
2000 USD4010.00000 BZD
5000 USD10025.00000 BZD
10000 USD20050.00000 BZD