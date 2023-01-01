10 Belize dollars to Polish zloty

Convert BZD to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 bzd
20.09 pln

1.00000 BZD = 2.00900 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BZD2.00900 PLN
5 BZD10.04500 PLN
10 BZD20.09000 PLN
20 BZD40.18000 PLN
50 BZD100.45000 PLN
100 BZD200.90000 PLN
250 BZD502.25000 PLN
500 BZD1004.50000 PLN
1000 BZD2009.00000 PLN
2000 BZD4018.00000 PLN
5000 BZD10045.00000 PLN
10000 BZD20090.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belize Dollar
1 PLN0.49776 BZD
5 PLN2.48880 BZD
10 PLN4.97759 BZD
20 PLN9.95518 BZD
50 PLN24.88795 BZD
100 PLN49.77590 BZD
250 PLN124.43975 BZD
500 PLN248.87950 BZD
1000 PLN497.75900 BZD
2000 PLN995.51800 BZD
5000 PLN2488.79500 BZD
10000 PLN4977.59000 BZD