250 Botswanan pulas to South African rand

Convert BWP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

250 bwp
349.14 zar

1.00000 BWP = 1.39655 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South African Rand
1 BWP1.39655 ZAR
5 BWP6.98275 ZAR
10 BWP13.96550 ZAR
20 BWP27.93100 ZAR
50 BWP69.82750 ZAR
100 BWP139.65500 ZAR
250 BWP349.13750 ZAR
500 BWP698.27500 ZAR
1000 BWP1396.55000 ZAR
2000 BWP2793.10000 ZAR
5000 BWP6982.75000 ZAR
10000 BWP13965.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Botswanan Pula
1 ZAR0.71605 BWP
5 ZAR3.58025 BWP
10 ZAR7.16050 BWP
20 ZAR14.32100 BWP
50 ZAR35.80250 BWP
100 ZAR71.60500 BWP
250 ZAR179.01250 BWP
500 ZAR358.02500 BWP
1000 ZAR716.05000 BWP
2000 ZAR1432.10000 BWP
5000 ZAR3580.25000 BWP
10000 ZAR7160.50000 BWP