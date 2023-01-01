5000 Botswanan pulas to US dollars

Convert BWP to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bwp
367.50 usd

1.00000 BWP = 0.07350 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

How to convert Botswanan pulas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / US Dollar
1 BWP0.07350 USD
5 BWP0.36750 USD
10 BWP0.73500 USD
20 BWP1.47000 USD
50 BWP3.67500 USD
100 BWP7.35000 USD
250 BWP18.37500 USD
500 BWP36.75000 USD
1000 BWP73.50000 USD
2000 BWP147.00000 USD
5000 BWP367.50000 USD
10000 BWP735.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 USD13.60540 BWP
5 USD68.02700 BWP
10 USD136.05400 BWP
20 USD272.10800 BWP
50 USD680.27000 BWP
100 USD1360.54000 BWP
250 USD3401.35000 BWP
500 USD6802.70000 BWP
1000 USD13605.40000 BWP
2000 USD27210.80000 BWP
5000 USD68027.00000 BWP
10000 USD136054.00000 BWP