Botswanan pulas to Russian rubles today

Convert BWP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
6,634.24 rub

1.00000 BWP = 6.63424 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.38990.921151.347451.37621.67140.8045381.54524
1 ZAR0.054377810.050090.07327120.07483460.0908870.04374890.0840264
1 EUR1.085619.964111.462791.4941.814470.873351.67751
1 SGD0.74214313.64790.68362411.021341.240420.5970821.14679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Russian Ruble
1 BWP6.63424 RUB
5 BWP33.17120 RUB
10 BWP66.34240 RUB
20 BWP132.68480 RUB
50 BWP331.71200 RUB
100 BWP663.42400 RUB
250 BWP1658.56000 RUB
500 BWP3317.12000 RUB
1000 BWP6634.24000 RUB
2000 BWP13268.48000 RUB
5000 BWP33171.20000 RUB
10000 BWP66342.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Botswanan Pula
1 RUB0.15073 BWP
5 RUB0.75367 BWP
10 RUB1.50733 BWP
20 RUB3.01466 BWP
50 RUB7.53665 BWP
100 RUB15.07330 BWP
250 RUB37.68325 BWP
500 RUB75.36650 BWP
1000 RUB150.73300 BWP
2000 RUB301.46600 BWP
5000 RUB753.66500 BWP
10000 RUB1507.33000 BWP