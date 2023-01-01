10 thousand Botswanan pulas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BWP to LKR at the real exchange rate

10000 bwp
240345 lkr

1.00000 BWP = 24.03450 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BWP24.03450 LKR
5 BWP120.17250 LKR
10 BWP240.34500 LKR
20 BWP480.69000 LKR
50 BWP1201.72500 LKR
100 BWP2403.45000 LKR
250 BWP6008.62500 LKR
500 BWP12017.25000 LKR
1000 BWP24034.50000 LKR
2000 BWP48069.00000 LKR
5000 BWP120172.50000 LKR
10000 BWP240345.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 LKR0.04161 BWP
5 LKR0.20803 BWP
10 LKR0.41607 BWP
20 LKR0.83214 BWP
50 LKR2.08035 BWP
100 LKR4.16069 BWP
250 LKR10.40173 BWP
500 LKR20.80345 BWP
1000 LKR41.60690 BWP
2000 LKR83.21380 BWP
5000 LKR208.03450 BWP
10000 LKR416.06900 BWP