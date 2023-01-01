500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Laotian kips

Convert BTN to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 btn
124,230 lak

1.00000 BTN = 248.46000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Laotian Kip
1 BTN248.46000 LAK
5 BTN1242.30000 LAK
10 BTN2484.60000 LAK
20 BTN4969.20000 LAK
50 BTN12423.00000 LAK
100 BTN24846.00000 LAK
250 BTN62115.00000 LAK
500 BTN124230.00000 LAK
1000 BTN248460.00000 LAK
2000 BTN496920.00000 LAK
5000 BTN1242300.00000 LAK
10000 BTN2484600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LAK0.00402 BTN
5 LAK0.02012 BTN
10 LAK0.04025 BTN
20 LAK0.08050 BTN
50 LAK0.20124 BTN
100 LAK0.40248 BTN
250 LAK1.00620 BTN
500 LAK2.01240 BTN
1000 LAK4.02479 BTN
2000 LAK8.04958 BTN
5000 LAK20.12395 BTN
10000 LAK40.24790 BTN