1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Hungarian forints

Convert BTN to HUF at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
4249 huf

1.00000 BTN = 4.24944 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hungarian Forint
1 BTN4.24944 HUF
5 BTN21.24720 HUF
10 BTN42.49440 HUF
20 BTN84.98880 HUF
50 BTN212.47200 HUF
100 BTN424.94400 HUF
250 BTN1062.36000 HUF
500 BTN2124.72000 HUF
1000 BTN4249.44000 HUF
2000 BTN8498.88000 HUF
5000 BTN21247.20000 HUF
10000 BTN42494.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bhutanese Ngultrum
2000 HUF470.65000 BTN
5000 HUF1176.62500 BTN
10000 HUF2353.25000 BTN
15000 HUF3529.87500 BTN
20000 HUF4706.50000 BTN
30000 HUF7059.75000 BTN
40000 HUF9413.00000 BTN
50000 HUF11766.25000 BTN
60000 HUF14119.50000 BTN
100000 HUF23532.50000 BTN
150000 HUF35298.75000 BTN
200000 HUF47065.00000 BTN