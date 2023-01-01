250 Bhutanese ngultrums to Gibraltar pounds

1.00000 BTN = 0.00952 GIP

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gibraltar Pound
1 BTN0.00952 GIP
5 BTN0.04760 GIP
10 BTN0.09521 GIP
20 BTN0.19041 GIP
50 BTN0.47603 GIP
100 BTN0.95207 GIP
250 BTN2.38016 GIP
500 BTN4.76032 GIP
1000 BTN9.52065 GIP
2000 BTN19.04130 GIP
5000 BTN47.60325 GIP
10000 BTN95.20650 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GIP105.03500 BTN
5 GIP525.17500 BTN
10 GIP1050.35000 BTN
20 GIP2100.70000 BTN
50 GIP5251.75000 BTN
100 GIP10503.50000 BTN
250 GIP26258.75000 BTN
500 GIP52517.50000 BTN
1000 GIP105035.00000 BTN
2000 GIP210070.00000 BTN
5000 GIP525175.00000 BTN
10000 GIP1050350.00000 BTN