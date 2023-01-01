50 Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BRL to VUV at the real exchange rate

50 brl
1,211 vuv

1.00000 BRL = 24.22850 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BRL24.22850 VUV
5 BRL121.14250 VUV
10 BRL242.28500 VUV
20 BRL484.57000 VUV
50 BRL1211.42500 VUV
100 BRL2422.85000 VUV
250 BRL6057.12500 VUV
500 BRL12114.25000 VUV
1000 BRL24228.50000 VUV
2000 BRL48457.00000 VUV
5000 BRL121142.50000 VUV
10000 BRL242285.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Brazilian Real
1 VUV0.04127 BRL
5 VUV0.20637 BRL
10 VUV0.41274 BRL
20 VUV0.82547 BRL
50 VUV2.06368 BRL
100 VUV4.12736 BRL
250 VUV10.31840 BRL
500 VUV20.63680 BRL
1000 VUV41.27360 BRL
2000 VUV82.54720 BRL
5000 VUV206.36800 BRL
10000 VUV412.73600 BRL