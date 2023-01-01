Bolivian bolivianos to Russian rubles today

Convert BOB to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
12,782.90 rub

1.00000 BOB = 12.78290 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3716876.1843.5030.91910.803988150.68555.6973
1 CAD0.7290761638.743614.9770.6701060.586168109.86140.6075
1 CLP0.001141420.0015655710.9627930.00104910.000917690.1719950.0635741
1 NGN0.001185530.001626081.0386410.001089640.0009531530.1786420.0660309

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Russian Ruble
1 BOB12.78290 RUB
5 BOB63.91450 RUB
10 BOB127.82900 RUB
20 BOB255.65800 RUB
50 BOB639.14500 RUB
100 BOB1278.29000 RUB
250 BOB3195.72500 RUB
500 BOB6391.45000 RUB
1000 BOB12782.90000 RUB
2000 BOB25565.80000 RUB
5000 BOB63914.50000 RUB
10000 BOB127829.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RUB0.07823 BOB
5 RUB0.39115 BOB
10 RUB0.78229 BOB
20 RUB1.56459 BOB
50 RUB3.91147 BOB
100 RUB7.82294 BOB
250 RUB19.55735 BOB
500 RUB39.11470 BOB
1000 RUB78.22940 BOB
2000 RUB156.45880 BOB
5000 RUB391.14700 BOB
10000 RUB782.29400 BOB