1 Bolivian boliviano to Mauritian rupees

Convert BOB to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 bob
6.37 mur

1.00000 BOB = 6.36626 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Mauritian Rupee
1 BOB6.36626 MUR
5 BOB31.83130 MUR
10 BOB63.66260 MUR
20 BOB127.32520 MUR
50 BOB318.31300 MUR
100 BOB636.62600 MUR
250 BOB1591.56500 MUR
500 BOB3183.13000 MUR
1000 BOB6366.26000 MUR
2000 BOB12732.52000 MUR
5000 BOB31831.30000 MUR
10000 BOB63662.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MUR0.15708 BOB
5 MUR0.78539 BOB
10 MUR1.57078 BOB
20 MUR3.14156 BOB
50 MUR7.85390 BOB
100 MUR15.70780 BOB
250 MUR39.26950 BOB
500 MUR78.53900 BOB
1000 MUR157.07800 BOB
2000 MUR314.15600 BOB
5000 MUR785.39000 BOB
10000 MUR1570.78000 BOB