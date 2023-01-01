Bolivian bolivianos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BOB to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 bob
21961 kes

1.00000 BOB = 21.96110 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.37165878.1843.9480.919350.804182150.72555.6801
1 CAD0.7290491640.178615.2790.6702670.586288109.88640.5935
1 CLP0.001138820.0015620710.9611070.0010470.000915820.1716490.0634097
1 NGN0.001184910.001625281.0404710.001089370.0009528810.1785950.0659757

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kenyan Shilling
1 BOB21.96110 KES
5 BOB109.80550 KES
10 BOB219.61100 KES
20 BOB439.22200 KES
50 BOB1098.05500 KES
100 BOB2196.11000 KES
250 BOB5490.27500 KES
500 BOB10980.55000 KES
1000 BOB21961.10000 KES
2000 BOB43922.20000 KES
5000 BOB109805.50000 KES
10000 BOB219611.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KES0.04554 BOB
5 KES0.22768 BOB
10 KES0.45535 BOB
20 KES0.91070 BOB
50 KES2.27676 BOB
100 KES4.55351 BOB
250 KES11.38377 BOB
500 KES22.76755 BOB
1000 KES45.53510 BOB
2000 KES91.07020 BOB
5000 KES227.67550 BOB
10000 KES455.35100 BOB