10 thousand Brunei dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BND to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
236,353 twd

1.00000 BND = 23.63530 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BND23.63530 TWD
5 BND118.17650 TWD
10 BND236.35300 TWD
20 BND472.70600 TWD
50 BND1181.76500 TWD
100 BND2363.53000 TWD
250 BND5908.82500 TWD
500 BND11817.65000 TWD
1000 BND23635.30000 TWD
2000 BND47270.60000 TWD
5000 BND118176.50000 TWD
10000 BND236353.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TWD0.04231 BND
5 TWD0.21155 BND
10 TWD0.42309 BND
20 TWD0.84619 BND
50 TWD2.11547 BND
100 TWD4.23095 BND
250 TWD10.57737 BND
500 TWD21.15475 BND
1000 TWD42.30950 BND
2000 TWD84.61900 BND
5000 TWD211.54750 BND
10000 TWD423.09500 BND