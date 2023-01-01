Brunei dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert BND to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
65,890.60 rub

1.00000 BND = 65.89060 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919451.37121.6644518.24231.346551.537630.804182
1 EUR1.087611.491321.8102519.84031.464511.672330.8746
1 CAD0.7292880.67054811.2138613.30390.9820231.121380.58648
1 NZD0.60080.5524090.823817110.960.8090070.923810.483152

How to convert Brunei dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BND65.89060 RUB
5 BND329.45300 RUB
10 BND658.90600 RUB
20 BND1317.81200 RUB
50 BND3294.53000 RUB
100 BND6589.06000 RUB
250 BND16472.65000 RUB
500 BND32945.30000 RUB
1000 BND65890.60000 RUB
2000 BND131781.20000 RUB
5000 BND329453.00000 RUB
10000 BND658906.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brunei Dollar
1 RUB0.01518 BND
5 RUB0.07588 BND
10 RUB0.15177 BND
20 RUB0.30353 BND
50 RUB0.75883 BND
100 RUB1.51767 BND
250 RUB3.79418 BND
500 RUB7.58835 BND
1000 RUB15.17670 BND
2000 RUB30.35340 BND
5000 RUB75.88350 BND
10000 RUB151.76700 BND