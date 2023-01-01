1 thousand Brunei dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert BND to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
592.15 imp

1.00000 BND = 0.59215 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Brunei dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BND0.59215 IMP
5 BND2.96074 IMP
10 BND5.92148 IMP
20 BND11.84296 IMP
50 BND29.60740 IMP
100 BND59.21480 IMP
250 BND148.03700 IMP
500 BND296.07400 IMP
1000 BND592.14800 IMP
2000 BND1184.29600 IMP
5000 BND2960.74000 IMP
10000 BND5921.48000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brunei Dollar
1 IMP1.68877 BND
5 IMP8.44385 BND
10 IMP16.88770 BND
20 IMP33.77540 BND
50 IMP84.43850 BND
100 IMP168.87700 BND
250 IMP422.19250 BND
500 IMP844.38500 BND
1000 IMP1688.77000 BND
2000 IMP3377.54000 BND
5000 IMP8443.85000 BND
10000 IMP16887.70000 BND