1 Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BND to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 bnd
8.75 ghs

1.00000 BND = 8.75051 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BND8.75051 GHS
5 BND43.75255 GHS
10 BND87.50510 GHS
20 BND175.01020 GHS
50 BND437.52550 GHS
100 BND875.05100 GHS
250 BND2187.62750 GHS
500 BND4375.25500 GHS
1000 BND8750.51000 GHS
2000 BND17501.02000 GHS
5000 BND43752.55000 GHS
10000 BND87505.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brunei Dollar
1 GHS0.11428 BND
5 GHS0.57139 BND
10 GHS1.14279 BND
20 GHS2.28558 BND
50 GHS5.71395 BND
100 GHS11.42790 BND
250 GHS28.56975 BND
500 GHS57.13950 BND
1000 GHS114.27900 BND
2000 GHS228.55800 BND
5000 GHS571.39500 BND
10000 GHS1142.79000 BND