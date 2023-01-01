1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert BMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
814,025 ngn

1.00000 BMD = 814.02500 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3633583.3450.9141.642711.3393518.78280.793367
1 CAD0.733487161.13250.6704021.204910.98239613.77690.581925
1 INR0.01199830.016357910.01096640.01970980.016070.2253620.00951908
1 EUR1.09411.4916491.187811.797291.4653820.55030.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BMD814.02500 NGN
5 BMD4070.12500 NGN
10 BMD8140.25000 NGN
20 BMD16280.50000 NGN
50 BMD40701.25000 NGN
100 BMD81402.50000 NGN
250 BMD203506.25000 NGN
500 BMD407012.50000 NGN
1000 BMD814025.00000 NGN
2000 BMD1628050.00000 NGN
5000 BMD4070125.00000 NGN
10000 BMD8140250.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bermudan Dollar
1 NGN0.00123 BMD
5 NGN0.00614 BMD
10 NGN0.01228 BMD
20 NGN0.02457 BMD
50 NGN0.06142 BMD
100 NGN0.12285 BMD
250 NGN0.30712 BMD
500 NGN0.61423 BMD
1000 NGN1.22846 BMD
2000 NGN2.45692 BMD
5000 NGN6.14230 BMD
10000 NGN12.28460 BMD