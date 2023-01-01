1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
4,684.50 myr

1.00000 BMD = 4.68450 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BMD4.68450 MYR
5 BMD23.42250 MYR
10 BMD46.84500 MYR
20 BMD93.69000 MYR
50 BMD234.22500 MYR
100 BMD468.45000 MYR
250 BMD1171.12500 MYR
500 BMD2342.25000 MYR
1000 BMD4684.50000 MYR
2000 BMD9369.00000 MYR
5000 BMD23422.50000 MYR
10000 BMD46845.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bermudan Dollar
1 MYR0.21347 BMD
5 MYR1.06735 BMD
10 MYR2.13470 BMD
20 MYR4.26940 BMD
50 MYR10.67350 BMD
100 MYR21.34700 BMD
250 MYR53.36750 BMD
500 MYR106.73500 BMD
1000 MYR213.47000 BMD
2000 MYR426.94000 BMD
5000 MYR1067.35000 BMD
10000 MYR2134.70000 BMD