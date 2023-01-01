100 Bermudan dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert BMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 bmd
70.935 jod

1.00000 BMD = 0.70935 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3633583.3450.9141.642711.3393518.78280.793367
1 CAD0.733487161.13250.6704021.204910.98239613.77690.581925
1 INR0.01199830.016357910.01096640.01970980.016070.2253620.00951908
1 EUR1.09411.4916491.187811.797291.4653820.55030.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BMD0.70935 JOD
5 BMD3.54675 JOD
10 BMD7.09350 JOD
20 BMD14.18700 JOD
50 BMD35.46750 JOD
100 BMD70.93500 JOD
250 BMD177.33750 JOD
500 BMD354.67500 JOD
1000 BMD709.35000 JOD
2000 BMD1418.70000 JOD
5000 BMD3546.75000 JOD
10000 BMD7093.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JOD1.40974 BMD
5 JOD7.04870 BMD
10 JOD14.09740 BMD
20 JOD28.19480 BMD
50 JOD70.48700 BMD
100 JOD140.97400 BMD
250 JOD352.43500 BMD
500 JOD704.87000 BMD
1000 JOD1409.74000 BMD
2000 JOD2819.48000 BMD
5000 JOD7048.70000 BMD
10000 JOD14097.40000 BMD