1,000 bhd
7,188.14 xcd

1.00000 BHD = 7.18814 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.084490.27361.488661.67320.9648518.743
1 GBP1.1428611.2393103.1691.701311.91221.1026921.4203
1 USD0.922150.806907183.24751.37281.542970.889717.2842
1 INR0.01107740.009692870.012012410.01649060.01853480.01068740.207624

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BHD7.18814 XCD
5 BHD35.94070 XCD
10 BHD71.88140 XCD
20 BHD143.76280 XCD
50 BHD359.40700 XCD
100 BHD718.81400 XCD
250 BHD1797.03500 XCD
500 BHD3594.07000 XCD
1000 BHD7188.14000 XCD
2000 BHD14376.28000 XCD
5000 BHD35940.70000 XCD
10000 BHD71881.40000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 XCD0.13912 BHD
5 XCD0.69559 BHD
10 XCD1.39118 BHD
20 XCD2.78236 BHD
50 XCD6.95590 BHD
100 XCD13.91180 BHD
250 XCD34.77950 BHD
500 XCD69.55900 BHD
1000 XCD139.11800 BHD
2000 XCD278.23600 BHD
5000 XCD695.59000 BHD
10000 XCD1391.18000 BHD