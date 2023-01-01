Bahraini dinars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BHD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
32,545,800 uzs

1.00000 BHD = 32545.80000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24750.922151.6719618.313844.0631.37281.34905
1 INR0.012012410.01107740.02008420.21998310.13920.01649060.0162053
1 EUR1.084490.273611.8130719.8586915.3021.488661.46291
1 NZD0.598149.79030.551549110.953504.8340.8210720.806867

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 BHD32545.80000 UZS
5 BHD162729.00000 UZS
10 BHD325458.00000 UZS
20 BHD650916.00000 UZS
50 BHD1627290.00000 UZS
100 BHD3254580.00000 UZS
250 BHD8136450.00000 UZS
500 BHD16272900.00000 UZS
1000 BHD32545800.00000 UZS
2000 BHD65091600.00000 UZS
5000 BHD162729000.00000 UZS
10000 BHD325458000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 UZS0.00003 BHD
5 UZS0.00015 BHD
10 UZS0.00031 BHD
20 UZS0.00061 BHD
50 UZS0.00154 BHD
100 UZS0.00307 BHD
250 UZS0.00768 BHD
500 UZS0.01536 BHD
1000 UZS0.03073 BHD
2000 UZS0.06145 BHD
5000 UZS0.15363 BHD
10000 UZS0.30726 BHD