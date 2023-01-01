5 Bahraini dinars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert BHD to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
31.25 top

1.00000 BHD = 6.25098 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BHD6.25098 TOP
5 BHD31.25490 TOP
10 BHD62.50980 TOP
20 BHD125.01960 TOP
50 BHD312.54900 TOP
100 BHD625.09800 TOP
250 BHD1562.74500 TOP
500 BHD3125.49000 TOP
1000 BHD6250.98000 TOP
2000 BHD12501.96000 TOP
5000 BHD31254.90000 TOP
10000 BHD62509.80000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bahraini Dinar
1 TOP0.15998 BHD
5 TOP0.79988 BHD
10 TOP1.59975 BHD
20 TOP3.19950 BHD
50 TOP7.99875 BHD
100 TOP15.99750 BHD
250 TOP39.99375 BHD
500 TOP79.98750 BHD
1000 TOP159.97500 BHD
2000 TOP319.95000 BHD
5000 TOP799.87500 BHD
10000 TOP1599.75000 BHD