10 Bahraini dinars to Bahamian dollars

Convert BHD to BSD at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
26.56 bsd

1.00000 BHD = 2.65604 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bahamian Dollar
1 BHD2.65604 BSD
5 BHD13.28020 BSD
10 BHD26.56040 BSD
20 BHD53.12080 BSD
50 BHD132.80200 BSD
100 BHD265.60400 BSD
250 BHD664.01000 BSD
500 BHD1328.02000 BSD
1000 BHD2656.04000 BSD
2000 BHD5312.08000 BSD
5000 BHD13280.20000 BSD
10000 BHD26560.40000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BSD0.37650 BHD
5 BSD1.88250 BHD
10 BSD3.76500 BHD
20 BSD7.53000 BHD
50 BSD18.82500 BHD
100 BSD37.65000 BHD
250 BSD94.12500 BHD
500 BSD188.25000 BHD
1000 BSD376.50000 BHD
2000 BSD753.00000 BHD
5000 BSD1882.50000 BHD
10000 BSD3765.00000 BHD