1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Lebanese pounds

Convert BGN to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
8,407,920 lbp

1.00000 BGN = 8407.92000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lebanese Pound
1 BGN8407.92000 LBP
5 BGN42039.60000 LBP
10 BGN84079.20000 LBP
20 BGN168158.40000 LBP
50 BGN420396.00000 LBP
100 BGN840792.00000 LBP
250 BGN2101980.00000 LBP
500 BGN4203960.00000 LBP
1000 BGN8407920.00000 LBP
2000 BGN16815840.00000 LBP
5000 BGN42039600.00000 LBP
10000 BGN84079200.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 LBP0.00012 BGN
5 LBP0.00059 BGN
10 LBP0.00119 BGN
20 LBP0.00238 BGN
50 LBP0.00595 BGN
100 LBP0.01189 BGN
250 LBP0.02973 BGN
500 LBP0.05947 BGN
1000 LBP0.11893 BGN
2000 LBP0.23787 BGN
5000 LBP0.59467 BGN
10000 LBP1.18935 BGN