5 Bulgarian levs to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert BGN to FKP at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
2.23 fkp

1.00000 BGN = 0.44610 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BGN0.44610 FKP
5 BGN2.23050 FKP
10 BGN4.46100 FKP
20 BGN8.92200 FKP
50 BGN22.30500 FKP
100 BGN44.61000 FKP
250 BGN111.52500 FKP
500 BGN223.05000 FKP
1000 BGN446.10000 FKP
2000 BGN892.20000 FKP
5000 BGN2230.50000 FKP
10000 BGN4461.00000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 FKP2.24165 BGN
5 FKP11.20825 BGN
10 FKP22.41650 BGN
20 FKP44.83300 BGN
50 FKP112.08250 BGN
100 FKP224.16500 BGN
250 FKP560.41250 BGN
500 FKP1120.82500 BGN
1000 FKP2241.65000 BGN
2000 FKP4483.30000 BGN
5000 FKP11208.25000 BGN
10000 FKP22416.50000 BGN