Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs beac today

Convert BDT to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
5,579 xaf

1.00000 BDT = 5.57865 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5439255.69990.80713583.25131.372757.2503
1 EUR1.084311.6740860.39540.875190.26941.488477.8615
1 AUD0.64770.597344136.07680.52278153.92190.889134.69602
1 PHP0.01795330.01655760.027718610.01449081.494640.02464550.130167

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BDT5.57865 XAF
5 BDT27.89325 XAF
10 BDT55.78650 XAF
20 BDT111.57300 XAF
50 BDT278.93250 XAF
100 BDT557.86500 XAF
250 BDT1394.66250 XAF
500 BDT2789.32500 XAF
1000 BDT5578.65000 XAF
2000 BDT11157.30000 XAF
5000 BDT27893.25000 XAF
10000 BDT55786.50000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XAF0.17925 BDT
5 XAF0.89627 BDT
10 XAF1.79255 BDT
20 XAF3.58510 BDT
50 XAF8.96275 BDT
100 XAF17.92550 BDT
250 XAF44.81375 BDT
500 XAF89.62750 BDT
1000 XAF179.25500 BDT
2000 XAF358.51000 BDT
5000 XAF896.27500 BDT
10000 XAF1792.55000 BDT