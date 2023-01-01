50 Bangladeshi takas to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert BDT to PYG at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
3374 pyg

1.00000 BDT = 67.48300 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BDT67.48300 PYG
5 BDT337.41500 PYG
10 BDT674.83000 PYG
20 BDT1349.66000 PYG
50 BDT3374.15000 PYG
100 BDT6748.30000 PYG
250 BDT16870.75000 PYG
500 BDT33741.50000 PYG
1000 BDT67483.00000 PYG
2000 BDT134966.00000 PYG
5000 BDT337415.00000 PYG
10000 BDT674830.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PYG0.01482 BDT
5 PYG0.07409 BDT
10 PYG0.14819 BDT
20 PYG0.29637 BDT
50 PYG0.74093 BDT
100 PYG1.48185 BDT
250 PYG3.70463 BDT
500 PYG7.40925 BDT
1000 PYG14.81850 BDT
2000 PYG29.63700 BDT
5000 PYG74.09250 BDT
10000 PYG148.18500 BDT