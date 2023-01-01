5 Bangladeshi takas to Lebanese pounds

Convert BDT to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
681.64 lbp

1.00000 BDT = 136.32700 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lebanese Pound
1 BDT136.32700 LBP
5 BDT681.63500 LBP
10 BDT1363.27000 LBP
20 BDT2726.54000 LBP
50 BDT6816.35000 LBP
100 BDT13632.70000 LBP
250 BDT34081.75000 LBP
500 BDT68163.50000 LBP
1000 BDT136327.00000 LBP
2000 BDT272654.00000 LBP
5000 BDT681635.00000 LBP
10000 BDT1363270.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LBP0.00734 BDT
5 LBP0.03668 BDT
10 LBP0.07335 BDT
20 LBP0.14671 BDT
50 LBP0.36677 BDT
100 LBP0.73353 BDT
250 LBP1.83383 BDT
500 LBP3.66766 BDT
1000 LBP7.33533 BDT
2000 LBP14.67066 BDT
5000 LBP36.67665 BDT
10000 LBP73.35330 BDT