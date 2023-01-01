1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Kenyan shillings

Convert BDT to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1386 kes

1.00000 BDT = 1.38594 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kenyan Shilling
1 BDT1.38594 KES
5 BDT6.92970 KES
10 BDT13.85940 KES
20 BDT27.71880 KES
50 BDT69.29700 KES
100 BDT138.59400 KES
250 BDT346.48500 KES
500 BDT692.97000 KES
1000 BDT1385.94000 KES
2000 BDT2771.88000 KES
5000 BDT6929.70000 KES
10000 BDT13859.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KES0.72153 BDT
5 KES3.60766 BDT
10 KES7.21531 BDT
20 KES14.43062 BDT
50 KES36.07655 BDT
100 KES72.15310 BDT
250 KES180.38275 BDT
500 KES360.76550 BDT
1000 KES721.53100 BDT
2000 KES1443.06200 BDT
5000 KES3607.65500 BDT
10000 KES7215.31000 BDT