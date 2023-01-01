5 Bangladeshi takas to Georgian laris

Convert BDT to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.12 gel

1.00000 BDT = 0.02456 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Georgian Lari
1 BDT0.02456 GEL
5 BDT0.12281 GEL
10 BDT0.24561 GEL
20 BDT0.49123 GEL
50 BDT1.22808 GEL
100 BDT2.45615 GEL
250 BDT6.14037 GEL
500 BDT12.28075 GEL
1000 BDT24.56150 GEL
2000 BDT49.12300 GEL
5000 BDT122.80750 GEL
10000 BDT245.61500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GEL40.71410 BDT
5 GEL203.57050 BDT
10 GEL407.14100 BDT
20 GEL814.28200 BDT
50 GEL2035.70500 BDT
100 GEL4071.41000 BDT
250 GEL10178.52500 BDT
500 GEL20357.05000 BDT
1000 GEL40714.10000 BDT
2000 GEL81428.20000 BDT
5000 GEL203570.50000 BDT
10000 GEL407141.00000 BDT