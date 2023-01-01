10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Euros

Convert BDT to EUR at the real exchange rate

10000 bdt
82.90 eur

1.00000 BDT = 0.00829 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Euro
1 BDT0.00829 EUR
5 BDT0.04145 EUR
10 BDT0.08290 EUR
20 BDT0.16580 EUR
50 BDT0.41451 EUR
100 BDT0.82902 EUR
250 BDT2.07255 EUR
500 BDT4.14509 EUR
1000 BDT8.29019 EUR
2000 BDT16.58038 EUR
5000 BDT41.45095 EUR
10000 BDT82.90190 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EUR120.62500 BDT
5 EUR603.12500 BDT
10 EUR1206.25000 BDT
20 EUR2412.50000 BDT
50 EUR6031.25000 BDT
100 EUR12062.50000 BDT
250 EUR30156.25000 BDT
500 EUR60312.50000 BDT
1000 EUR120625.00000 BDT
2000 EUR241250.00000 BDT
5000 EUR603125.00000 BDT
10000 EUR1206250.00000 BDT