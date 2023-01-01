5000 Bangladeshi takas to Australian dollars

Convert BDT to AUD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
68.89 aud

1.00000 BDT = 0.01378 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Australian Dollar
1 BDT0.01378 AUD
5 BDT0.06889 AUD
10 BDT0.13777 AUD
20 BDT0.27555 AUD
50 BDT0.68886 AUD
100 BDT1.37773 AUD
250 BDT3.44432 AUD
500 BDT6.88865 AUD
1000 BDT13.77730 AUD
2000 BDT27.55460 AUD
5000 BDT68.88650 AUD
10000 BDT137.77300 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AUD72.58310 BDT
5 AUD362.91550 BDT
10 AUD725.83100 BDT
20 AUD1451.66200 BDT
50 AUD3629.15500 BDT
100 AUD7258.31000 BDT
250 AUD18145.77500 BDT
500 AUD36291.55000 BDT
1000 AUD72583.10000 BDT
2000 AUD145166.20000 BDT
5000 AUD362915.50000 BDT
10000 AUD725831.00000 BDT