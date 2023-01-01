Barbadian dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert BBD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
44,125.10 rub

1.00000 BBD = 44.12510 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.349850.922518.30290.8074611.3733845.4283.2287
1 SGD0.74082310.68341613.55920.5981861.01737626.30761.6577
1 EUR1.0841.46324119.84030.87531.48866916.43590.2199
1 ZAR0.05463630.07375060.050402410.04411660.075031846.19054.5473

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BBD44.12510 RUB
5 BBD220.62550 RUB
10 BBD441.25100 RUB
20 BBD882.50200 RUB
50 BBD2206.25500 RUB
100 BBD4412.51000 RUB
250 BBD11031.27500 RUB
500 BBD22062.55000 RUB
1000 BBD44125.10000 RUB
2000 BBD88250.20000 RUB
5000 BBD220625.50000 RUB
10000 BBD441251.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Barbadian Dollar
1 RUB0.02266 BBD
5 RUB0.11331 BBD
10 RUB0.22663 BBD
20 RUB0.45326 BBD
50 RUB1.13314 BBD
100 RUB2.26628 BBD
250 RUB5.66570 BBD
500 RUB11.33140 BBD
1000 RUB22.66280 BBD
2000 RUB45.32560 BBD
5000 RUB113.31400 BBD
10000 RUB226.62800 BBD