5 bbd
9.25 ils

1.00000 BBD = 1.85021 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.339350.91418.78280.7933671.36335814.02583.345
1 SGD0.74663110.68241614.02380.5923531.01792607.77662.2279
1 EUR1.09411.46538120.55030.868051.49164890.62591.1878
1 ZAR0.05324020.07130730.048661210.0422390.07258543.33894.4373

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BBD1.85021 ILS
5 BBD9.25105 ILS
10 BBD18.50210 ILS
20 BBD37.00420 ILS
50 BBD92.51050 ILS
100 BBD185.02100 ILS
250 BBD462.55250 ILS
500 BBD925.10500 ILS
1000 BBD1850.21000 ILS
2000 BBD3700.42000 ILS
5000 BBD9251.05000 ILS
10000 BBD18502.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Barbadian Dollar
1 ILS0.54048 BBD
5 ILS2.70240 BBD
10 ILS5.40480 BBD
20 ILS10.80960 BBD
50 ILS27.02400 BBD
100 ILS54.04800 BBD
250 ILS135.12000 BBD
500 ILS270.24000 BBD
1000 ILS540.48000 BBD
2000 ILS1080.96000 BBD
5000 ILS2702.40000 BBD
10000 ILS5404.80000 BBD