10 Barbadian dollars to Euros

Convert BBD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 bbd
4.53 eur

1.00000 BBD = 0.45267 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Euro
1 BBD0.45267 EUR
5 BBD2.26337 EUR
10 BBD4.52674 EUR
20 BBD9.05348 EUR
50 BBD22.63370 EUR
100 BBD45.26740 EUR
250 BBD113.16850 EUR
500 BBD226.33700 EUR
1000 BBD452.67400 EUR
2000 BBD905.34800 EUR
5000 BBD2263.37000 EUR
10000 BBD4526.74000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Barbadian Dollar
1 EUR2.20910 BBD
5 EUR11.04550 BBD
10 EUR22.09100 BBD
20 EUR44.18200 BBD
50 EUR110.45500 BBD
100 EUR220.91000 BBD
250 EUR552.27500 BBD
500 EUR1104.55000 BBD
1000 EUR2209.10000 BBD
2000 EUR4418.20000 BBD
5000 EUR11045.50000 BBD
10000 EUR22091.00000 BBD