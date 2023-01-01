100 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ugandan shillings

Convert BAM to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 bam
211344 ugx

1.00000 BAM = 2113.44000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ugandan Shilling
1 BAM2113.44000 UGX
5 BAM10567.20000 UGX
10 BAM21134.40000 UGX
20 BAM42268.80000 UGX
50 BAM105672.00000 UGX
100 BAM211344.00000 UGX
250 BAM528360.00000 UGX
500 BAM1056720.00000 UGX
1000 BAM2113440.00000 UGX
2000 BAM4226880.00000 UGX
5000 BAM10567200.00000 UGX
10000 BAM21134400.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UGX0.00047 BAM
5 UGX0.00237 BAM
10 UGX0.00473 BAM
20 UGX0.00946 BAM
50 UGX0.02366 BAM
100 UGX0.04732 BAM
250 UGX0.11829 BAM
500 UGX0.23658 BAM
1000 UGX0.47316 BAM
2000 UGX0.94632 BAM
5000 UGX2.36581 BAM
10000 UGX4.73162 BAM