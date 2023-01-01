Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles today

Convert BAM to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
49289.30 rub

1.00000 BAM = 49.28930 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM49.28930 RUB
5 BAM246.44650 RUB
10 BAM492.89300 RUB
20 BAM985.78600 RUB
50 BAM2464.46500 RUB
100 BAM4928.93000 RUB
250 BAM12322.32500 RUB
500 BAM24644.65000 RUB
1000 BAM49289.30000 RUB
2000 BAM98578.60000 RUB
5000 BAM246446.50000 RUB
10000 BAM492893.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.02029 BAM
5 RUB0.10144 BAM
10 RUB0.20288 BAM
20 RUB0.40577 BAM
50 RUB1.01442 BAM
100 RUB2.02884 BAM
250 RUB5.07210 BAM
500 RUB10.14420 BAM
1000 RUB20.28840 BAM
2000 RUB40.57680 BAM
5000 RUB101.44200 BAM
10000 RUB202.88400 BAM