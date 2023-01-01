1 Azerbaijani manat to Argentine pesos

Convert AZN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1 azn
210.34 ars

1.00000 AZN = 210.33800 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.3451.339350.9141.642711.363350.7933671.51895
1 INR0.011998310.016070.01096640.01970980.01635790.009519080.0182248
1 SGD0.74663162.227910.6824161.22651.017920.5923531.13409
1 EUR1.094191.18781.4653811.797291.491640.868051.66188

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Argentine Peso
1 AZN210.33800 ARS
5 AZN1051.69000 ARS
10 AZN2103.38000 ARS
20 AZN4206.76000 ARS
50 AZN10516.90000 ARS
100 AZN21033.80000 ARS
250 AZN52584.50000 ARS
500 AZN105169.00000 ARS
1000 AZN210338.00000 ARS
2000 AZN420676.00000 ARS
5000 AZN1051690.00000 ARS
10000 AZN2103380.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ARS0.00475 AZN
5 ARS0.02377 AZN
10 ARS0.04754 AZN
20 ARS0.09509 AZN
50 ARS0.23771 AZN
100 ARS0.47542 AZN
250 ARS1.18856 AZN
500 ARS2.37712 AZN
1000 ARS4.75425 AZN
2000 ARS9.50850 AZN
5000 ARS23.77125 AZN
10000 ARS47.54250 AZN