Aruban florins to CFA francs beac today

Convert AWG to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
341174 xaf

1.00000 AWG = 341.17400 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539531.370618.24290.8062570.92131.668341.34835
1 AUD0.6495510.89027311.84970.5237040.5984431.083670.875821
1 CAD0.7296071.12325113.31020.5882510.6722011.217230.983766
1 ZAR0.0548160.08439050.075130610.04419560.05050290.09145120.0739109

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFA Franc BEAC
1 AWG341.17400 XAF
5 AWG1705.87000 XAF
10 AWG3411.74000 XAF
20 AWG6823.48000 XAF
50 AWG17058.70000 XAF
100 AWG34117.40000 XAF
250 AWG85293.50000 XAF
500 AWG170587.00000 XAF
1000 AWG341174.00000 XAF
2000 AWG682348.00000 XAF
5000 AWG1705870.00000 XAF
10000 AWG3411740.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Aruban Florin
1 XAF0.00293 AWG
5 XAF0.01466 AWG
10 XAF0.02931 AWG
20 XAF0.05862 AWG
50 XAF0.14655 AWG
100 XAF0.29311 AWG
250 XAF0.73276 AWG
500 XAF1.46553 AWG
1000 XAF2.93106 AWG
2000 XAF5.86212 AWG
5000 XAF14.65530 AWG
10000 XAF29.31060 AWG