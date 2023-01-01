1 thousand Aruban florins to Qatari rials

Convert AWG to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,013.48 qar

1.00000 AWG = 2.01348 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Qatari Rial
1 AWG2.01348 QAR
5 AWG10.06740 QAR
10 AWG20.13480 QAR
20 AWG40.26960 QAR
50 AWG100.67400 QAR
100 AWG201.34800 QAR
250 AWG503.37000 QAR
500 AWG1006.74000 QAR
1000 AWG2013.48000 QAR
2000 AWG4026.96000 QAR
5000 AWG10067.40000 QAR
10000 AWG20134.80000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Aruban Florin
1 QAR0.49665 AWG
5 QAR2.48326 AWG
10 QAR4.96652 AWG
20 QAR9.93304 AWG
50 QAR24.83260 AWG
100 QAR49.66520 AWG
250 QAR124.16300 AWG
500 QAR248.32600 AWG
1000 QAR496.65200 AWG
2000 QAR993.30400 AWG
5000 QAR2483.26000 AWG
10000 QAR4966.52000 AWG