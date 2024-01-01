10 Aruban florins to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert AWG to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 awg
85.39 mvr

ƒ1.000 AWG = MVR8.539 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 AWG to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.61548.6206
Low8.49308.4874
Average8.57368.5498
Change0.53%0.44%
View full history

1 AWG to MVR stats

The performance of AWG to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6154 and a 30 day low of 8.4930. This means the 30 day average was 8.5736. The change for AWG to MVR was 0.53.

The performance of AWG to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6206 and a 90 day low of 8.4874. This means the 90 day average was 8.5498. The change for AWG to MVR was 0.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8920.7610.9031.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1330.5160.6121.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2630.5640.6691.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AWG8.53911 MVR
5 AWG42.69555 MVR
10 AWG85.39110 MVR
20 AWG170.78220 MVR
50 AWG426.95550 MVR
100 AWG853.91100 MVR
250 AWG2,134.77750 MVR
500 AWG4,269.55500 MVR
1000 AWG8,539.11000 MVR
2000 AWG17,078.22000 MVR
5000 AWG42,695.55000 MVR
10000 AWG85,391.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Aruban Florin
1 MVR0.11711 AWG
5 MVR0.58554 AWG
10 MVR1.17108 AWG
20 MVR2.34216 AWG
50 MVR5.85540 AWG
100 MVR11.71080 AWG
250 MVR29.27700 AWG
500 MVR58.55400 AWG
1000 MVR117.10800 AWG
2000 MVR234.21600 AWG
5000 MVR585.54000 AWG
10000 MVR1,171.08000 AWG