20 Aruban florins to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert AWG to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 awg
442.84 mru

ƒ1.000 AWG = UM22.14 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
AWG to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MRU
1 AWG to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.178822.1788
Low22.114521.9005
Average22.142422.0811
Change-0.10%0.85%
1 AWG to MRU stats

The performance of AWG to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.1788 and a 30 day low of 22.1145. This means the 30 day average was 22.1424. The change for AWG to MRU was -0.10.

The performance of AWG to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.1788 and a 90 day low of 21.9005. This means the 90 day average was 22.0811. The change for AWG to MRU was 0.85.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AWG22.14180 MRU
5 AWG110.70900 MRU
10 AWG221.41800 MRU
20 AWG442.83600 MRU
50 AWG1,107.09000 MRU
100 AWG2,214.18000 MRU
250 AWG5,535.45000 MRU
500 AWG11,070.90000 MRU
1000 AWG22,141.80000 MRU
2000 AWG44,283.60000 MRU
5000 AWG110,709.00000 MRU
10000 AWG221,418.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Aruban Florin
1 MRU0.04516 AWG
5 MRU0.22582 AWG
10 MRU0.45164 AWG
20 MRU0.90327 AWG
50 MRU2.25818 AWG
100 MRU4.51635 AWG
250 MRU11.29088 AWG
500 MRU22.58175 AWG
1000 MRU45.16350 AWG
2000 MRU90.32700 AWG
5000 MRU225.81750 AWG
10000 MRU451.63500 AWG